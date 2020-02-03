Check out the residential closings in the North End / Waterfront area during January 2020.
$0 – $999,999
- 14 Henchman #1M: 1 bed, 1 bath with 474 sf. sold for $379,000
- 85 E. India #2H: 1 bed, 1 bath with 875 sf. sold for $620,000
- 65 E. India #32H: 1 bed, 1 bath with 909 sf. sold for $660,000
- Mariner #514: 1 bed, bath with 674 sf. sold for $700,000
- 65 E. India #14C: 1 bed, 2 bath with 1,230 sf. sold for $815,000
- 26 Stillman #1-3: 2 bed, 2 bath with 1,689 sf. sold for $900,000
$1,000,000 +
- 376 Commercial #4C: 2 bed, 1.5 bath with 1,235 sf. sold for $1,025,000
- Lovejoy Wharf #3A: 1 bed, 1 bath with 873 sf. sold for $1,044,200
- Intercontinental #17S: 1 bed, 1.5 bath with 864 sf. sold for $1,060,000
- 17 Sheafe Street: multi-family property with 3,537 sf. sold for $1,610,000
- Battery Wharf #3309: 2 bed, 2 bath with 1,371 sf. sold for $1,750,000
- Battery Wharf #4409: 2 bed, 2 bath with 1,375 sf. sold for $1,800,000
- 20 Rowes Wharf #TH1: 2 bed, 2.5 bath with 1,411 sf. sold for $1,800,000
- 20 Rowes Wharf #608: 2 bed, 2 bath with 1,509 sf. sold for $2,600,000
- 20 Rowes Wharf #309: 2 bed, 2.5 bath with 1,937 sf. sold for $2,690,938
Real estate sales compilation courtesy of CL Waterfront Properties.
