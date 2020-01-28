Today is Tuesday, January 28 and one of your fellow North End dog lovers has a special open letter for the dog owners in the neighborhood, read more here.

7:00PM ZLC Meeting: 471-477 Hanover St; 27 Sheafe St. The ZLC will hear an appeal to change the legal occupancy of 471-477 Hanover Street from 7 units to 6 units and make exterior and interior modifications including new wood decks. The committee will also hear an appeal to change the legal occupancy at 27 Sheafe Street from 5 units to 8 units, see additional details here.

Notable News:

Mayor Marty Walsh met with health advisers in City Hall yesterday to discuss preparation efforts in response to the international outbreak of the Coronavirus which has now affected five people in the United States, read more on Boston.com.

All Signs Point to Italy:

Plan your events with the Community Calendar:

Wednesday, January 29

DCR Charles River Dam Locks Closed. On Wednesday, January 29 at 6 a.m. and continuing through Thursday, January 30 until 6 p.m., the Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) will close the New Charles River Dam Pedestrian Walkway, connecting Boston and Charlestown via the locks, to accommodate facility maintenance operations. Pedestrian patterns will be clearly marked. Vessel traffic through the locks will not be impacted.

6:30PM Friends of Cutillo Park Meeting. The Friends of Cutillo Park will have its next monthly meeting at the Nazzaro Center, see additional details here.

Thursday, January 30

3:00PM Mindful Minis. Join Mindful Minis teacher Lauren after school at the North End Library for a stress-reducing and wellness-promoting activity! Activities will include breathing exercises, mindful coloring, yoga, emotional awareness, and sensory description exercises, see additional details here.

6:00PM PLAN: Downtown, Scenarios Workshop at Suffolk University Sargent Hall. The Boston Planning & Development Agency (BPDA) with City of Boston team members invites the Downtown and Chinatown community to discuss the PLAN: Downtown development scenarios. The planning team will present an overview of current zoning, followed by two future scenario options for rethinking preservation and growth in Downtown and Chinatown, see additional details here.



From the Community:

CCD for First Communion for all children interested on Sundays from 10:30 am-11:30 am beginning February 2nd and conclude with the FIRST COMMUNION celebration on May 17th at the 12:00 mass at St Leonards Church, continue reading.

The Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Boston (JCRC) hosted its 5th annual MLK Day of Service with more than 700 volunteers of all ages from the Jewish community participating in over a dozen community service projects, continue reading.

The West End Museum is hosting a lecture series titled “Reflections on Boston’s West End: The Origins & Lessons of Urban Renewal”, continue reading.



