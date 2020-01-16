The North End / Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) started their January 2020 meeting with a series of important committee reports and updates. Watch the full video below or jump to points of interest using the timeline.

(00:08) Brett Roman, NEWNC President’s Report:

Roman opened the meeting by thanking Maria Lanza who recently left her position at the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Services.

who recently left her position at the Mayor's Office of Neighborhood Services.

Cape Air held their first community meeting in mid-December on potential seaplanes at Long Wharf. Their BPA hearing is scheduled for February 13. NEWNC is working to have them attend a future NEWNC meeting. The public comment period is still open. On Monday, January 20, North End Against Drugs (NEAD) is hosting a benefit dinner at Domenic’s on Salem Street.

(2:32) Tania Green, Public Safety Committee: Public safety concerns this past month included destruction of property on North Street, a road rage incident, two auto thefts, and stolen packages. View the latest public safety report here.

(3:59) Carmine Guarino, Greenway Committee:

At the January North End / Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) meeting, Kirsten Hoffman was nominated to the Greenway Conservancy Board, replacing Robyn Reed.

The Greenway honeybees, housed near the Armenian Heritage Park, produced 24 pounds of honey last year!

Food truck and fitness instructor interviews for 2020 are underway.

A new public art listing will be unveiled along the Greenway in Chinatown on February 6.

(4:38) Brett Roman, Harborfront Neighborhood Alliance: The group hasn’t met since November and is still working out internal structural changes. Roman brought up the recent passing of the local wetlands ordinance by the City that will be headed by the Boston Conservation Commission who will be working toward addressing climate change and climate resiliency in the city.

(5:30) Jody Faller, Resident Parking/Traffic Committee: No new updates about the N. Washington St. bridge project; lane reductions will continue. In regards to the pilot program for pick-up/drop-off locations for Lyft, Uber, etc., the city ran a pilot in the Fenway area and are now starting up one in the South Boston area. The results so far have been that it reduces double parking and parking infractions, but has had an inconclusive effect on traffic. There will a poll circulated to see if the North End residents are interested in trying this out.

The next North End / Waterfront Neighborhood Council meeting will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 7 p.m. at the Nazzaro Center.