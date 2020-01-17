Today is Friday, January 17 and the forecast calls for an extra layer with temperatures feeling like -2 this morning during commuting hours, read more on the Boston Globe.

Here’s what else you need to know for today…

Anniversary of Garage Robbery. Brinks Garage was robbed on January 17, 1950 by a gang that stole $2.78 million from the facility at 155 Prince Street. The location is now a parking garage with the address of 600 Commercial Street. Read more.

1:00PM Friday Films: Cunning Computers & Rogue Robots. Join the North End Library for movies every Friday at 1pm in January! This week’s movie is The Colossus: The Forbin Project.

3:30PM Teen Creative Writing Group. Teens are invited to stop by the North End Library and use writing prompts to spark new ideas or work on their own creative writing project. Share their writing if they choose, and get feedback from other teen writers in a supportive, pressure-free space.

6:00PM Kids Movie Night. The BCYF Nazzaro Center will host movie night for children ages 6-9. Nonmembers are welcome and popcorn and drinks will be provided. The movie showing will be Toy Story, see additional details here.

Notable News:

From a Celtic Music festival to the Best of Boston Comedy, Boston.com has pulled together a list of ten things to do around the city this weekend, read more here.

“Parting of the sky over Old Ironsides”:

Plan your events with the Community Calendar:

Saturday, January 18

10:30AM Little Groove Family Concert. Join the North End Library where families sing, dance, and make music together with Little Groove. Ideal for families with babies, toddlers, or preschoolers.

2:00PM “West End Stories” Scanning and Photography Parties. Scans and photos of attendees’ documents and objects will be added to the West End Museum’s extensive archive collection. Those archives are often used by authors, reporters, researchers, and students seeking to convey the rich history and culture of Boston’s West End.

6:30PM 55+ Dance Party. The BCYF Nazzaro Center is hosting a 55+ dance party at the Fishermen’s Club on the corner of Lewis and Moon Streets, see additional details here.

From the Community:

Friends of Cutillo Park will have its next monthly meeting on Wednesday, January 29, at 6:30 p.m. at the Nazzaro Center. All are welcome to join, continue reading.

Keep up with what’s happening on the Events Calendar.

