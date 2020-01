On January 17, 1950, the Great Brink’s Robbery took place in Boston’s North End at the corner of Commercial and Prince Streets. Still known today as the “Brink’s Garage,” the property marks where $1,218,211.29 in cash and $1,557,183.83 in checks, money orders, and other securities were taken in the “crime of the century” and the largest robbery at the time. See a few photos below and read more at FBI.gov.

A detective inspects the Brink’s vault after the robbery. Photo courtesy of Boston Public Library, Leslie Jones Collection.