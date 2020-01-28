The North End Christmas Fund Luncheon Committee visited the Eliot K-8 School earlier this week to donate $2,000 worth of grocery gift cards from Star Market to help support Eliot students as well as their families. The Christmas Fund Luncheon is an annual event that raises money to help support North End families who are in financial need.

Although the North End is generally known as an affluent neighborhood, the Eliot School has several families who suffer from food insecurity and homelessness. The grocery card donations were made in support of the food insecurity program at North End Waterfront Health, the neighborhood health center.

Traci Walker Griffith, principal at the Eliot School, was on hand with two students to accept the donation from committee chair Robert Tomasone and Jim Luisi of North End Waterfront Health. Tomasone relayed the importance of giving back to the neighborhood he grew up in and supporting children and their families who are in need:

“This is the entire reason that the Christmas Fund Luncheon exists, so that we are able to help residents of this neighborhood who are in need. This event is for them and we are extremely happy that the Christmas fund is a success each year and that we are able to help in any way that we can.”

The Christmas Fund Luncheon was held this past December at Filippo Ristorante in the North End. The luncheon is set to celebrate its 40th year of service to the North End neighborhood next year.