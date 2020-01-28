Welcome back to our weekly update that highlights some of the cases appearing on 311 in the North End/Waterfront neighborhoods. All 311 cases are public information and can be found at 311.boston.gov.

This 311 user writes, “Our North End Girl Scout troop would like some trees here. One of our Girl Scouts lives next to this park. We would like – a American elm – and a ginkgo – and a black Tupelo – but any trees would be appreciated.”

The post was submitted and opened on Monday, January 27 and remains open as of Tuesday, January 28.

This 311 user writes, “There is a pendant-style street light out directly across from 500 Commercial Street in the North End. Thanks.”

The post was submitted and opened on Sunday, January 26 and remains open as of January 28.

This 311 user says, “Dead animal on roof of North End Library.”

The original post was submitted and opened on Saturday, January 25 and remains open as of January 28.

