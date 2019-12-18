Today is Wednesday, December 18 and as the end of a decade approaches, Curbed Boston took a look at the Boston area’s most important neighborhoods of the past ten years, continue reading.

Here’s what else you need to know for today…

3:00PM Kids’ LEGO Club. Drop by the North End Library after school to build whatever you can imagine using LEGOs and DUPLOs.

6:30PM Book Discussion Club. Join the North End Library at 25 Parmenter Street for their monthly book club. December’s book is Richard Russo’s 2009 novel That Old Cape Magic. Copies of the book may be picked up at the library’s front desk.

7:00PM Cape Air Long Wharf Dock Information Session. Cape Air is looking into serving Boston with seaplanes to create a downtown-to-downtown connection between New York City using 9-seat seaplanes available to the public. Stop by the information session in the Commonwealth Ballroom at the Longwarf Marriott at 296 State Street to learn more about their proposal. Read more here.

Notable News:

Five years after the city awarded its building permit, construction of a 15-story Cambria Hotel will begin next year at 104 Canal St., read more on Universal Hub.

Snowy Days:

Plan your events with the Community Calendar:

Thursday, December 19

6:30PM Nazzaro Center Cookie Exchange at 30 North Bennet Street. The Nazzaro Center is hosting its very first cookie exchange and getting into the holiday spirit by listening to music and socializing with friends, old and new, see additional details here.

7:00PM Burlesque 101. Join the West End Museum at 150 Staniford Street for a talk on Burlesque.”The Old Howard Theatre” exhibit curator Duane Lucia will share video clips as he traces burlesque’s history and evolution. $10 entry / free to museum members, see additional details here.

Friday, December 20

12:30PM ABCD Holiday Party. The North End / West End Neighborhood Service Center will host their annual holiday party at their 1 Michelangelo Street location, see additional details here.

7:00PM Movie Night for Ages 10-12. The BCYF Nazzaro Center is hosting a movie night for ages 10-12. The cost is $5 and all proceeds go directly to the can shares “Double Up Program”, see additional details here.

From the Community:

Celebrate Advent and Christmas at The Old North Church, 193 Salem Street in Boston’s North End. See the full schedule of services below, continue reading.

Need to submit a post? Great, start here!

Keep up with what’s happening on the Events Calendar.

Did we miss something? Add it to the comments below. Follow @northend.waterfront on Instagram and tag #northend or #bostonwaterfront to have your photo featured!

While you’re here…we have a favor to ask. Now In our 10th year, we are covering more community issues than ever before. We are thrilled that our readership has continued to grow rapidly. And unlike other news sites, we have decided to keep all our posts free and open to all. But, advertising doesn’t bring in enough to pay for reporting or editorial work. We do it because we believe community news is important – and we think you do too. If everyone who reads this site, who likes it, puts in a bit to pay for it, then our future would be much more secure. We need your support to keeps going. Please contribute online at the links below or checks can be made out to North End Boston LLC, 343 Commercial St. #508, Boston, 20109. Become a Patron for as little as $2/month to receive free rewards including neighborhood photo calendars=, custom tote bags and special updates from the editor.

*Become a Patron (Rewards!)* or *Make a One-Time Contribution*

Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable to our local organization. It only takes a minute. Thank you.