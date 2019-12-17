Cape Air is looking into serving Boston with seaplanes to create a downtown-to-downtown connection between New York City using 9-seat seaplanes available to the public.

The company is working with FAA and US Coast Guard on permitting, and now are working with BPDA on a dock location. They are proposing use of the Boston Waterboat Marina (66 Long Wharf), docking on their eastern-most facing dock, past the tip of Long Wharf.

Cape Air will host an information session at the Long Wharf Marriott (296 State St.) about this proposal on December 18, 2019 at 7:00 pm in the Commonwealth Ballroom.