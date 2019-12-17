Today is Tuesday, December 17 and today’s snow could cause some morning delays for commuters. Here’s what meteorologists are saying about timing, totals and impact – read more on Boston.com.

Here’s what else you need to know for today…

Notable News:

For over 35 years Peter Baldassari, 75, has been curating various displays for All Saints Way for each holiday. Baldassari’s passion especially shines through with his Christmas display each year, read more on WHDH.

Starry Nights – Holiday Lights

Plan your events with the Community Calendar:

Wednesday, December 18

3:00PM Kids’ LEGO Club. Drop by the North End Library after school to build whatever you can imagine using LEGOs and DUPLOs.

6:30PM Book Discussion Club. Join the North End Library at 25 Parmenter Street for their monthly book club. December’s book is Richard Russo’s 2009 novel That Old Cape Magic. Copies of the book may be picked up at the library’s front desk.

7:00PM Cape Air Long Wharf Dock Information Session. Cape Air is looking into serving Boston with seaplanes to create a downtown-to-downtown connection between New York City using 9-seat seaplanes available to the public. Stop by the information session in the Commonwealth Ballroom at the Longwarf Marriott at 296 State Street to learn more about their proposal. Read more here.

Thursday, December 19

6:30PM Nazzaro Center Cookie Exchange at 30 North Bennet Street. The Nazzaro Center is hosting its very first cookie exchange and getting into the holiday spirit by listening to music and socializing with friends, old and new, see additional details here.

7:00PM Burlesque 101. Join the West End Museum at 150 Staniford Street for a talk on Burlesque.”The Old Howard Theatre” exhibit curator Duane Lucia will share video clips as he traces burlesque’s history and evolution. $10 entry / free to museum members, see additional details here.

From the Community:

In the coming year, the Friends of the Public Garden are celebrating our 50th Anniversary, and we want you to be the first to know what we have planned! Come to hear about our groundbreaking projects in the parks and special events for 2020, continue reading.



Need to submit a post? Great, start here!

Keep up with what’s happening on the Events Calendar.

Did we miss something? Add it to the comments below. Follow @northend.waterfront on Instagram and tag #northend or #bostonwaterfront to have your photo featured!

While you’re here … we have a favor to ask. Now in our 10th year, we are covering more community issues than ever before. We are thrilled that our readership has continued to grow rapidly. And unlike other news sites, we have decided to keep all our posts free and open to all. But, advertising doesn’t bring in enough to pay for reporting or editorial work. We do it because we believe community news is important – and we think you do too. If everyone who reads this site, who likes it, puts in a bit to pay for it, then our future would be much more secure. We need your support to keep us going. Please contribute online at the links below or checks can be made out to North End Boston LLC, 343 Commercial St. #508, Boston 02109. Become a Patron for as little as $2/month to receive free rewards including neighborhood photo calendars, custom tote bags and special updates from the editor.

Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable to our local organization. It only takes a minute. Thank you.