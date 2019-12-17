New design concepts for the Northern Avenue Bridge project featuring a “people first” plan were released on Tuesday, December 10, 2019.

The design features two spans crossing the channel – one that would be for buses, shuttles, and emergency vehicles, and the other for pedestrians and cyclists. There would also be a public space underneath the spans for people to congregate and enjoy the space.

This is the basic plan, and then there are added design concepts of the bridge arch and underneath pavilion. See all documents from this latest presentation at NorthernAveBridgebos.com.

What do you think of the new two-span design concept? Are you in favor of it or would you like to see something different? Vote in our poll and add your comments in the section below.

