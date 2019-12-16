Today is Monday, December 16 and according to a citywide proposal, the Boston Public Library is considering adding apartments to four branches in the West End, Dorchester and Roxbury that are already slated for renovations – a first for the city, read more on WBGH.

Here’s what you need to know for the week ahead…

3:30PM Crafternoon. Join the North End Library at 25 Parmenter Street and use different art supplies to create a project to take home. Ideal for kids 3-7 years old.

6:30PM Boston Tea Party 240th Anniversary. This year marks the 246th Anniversary of The Boston Tea Party! Boston will be celebrating with one of the largest theatrical moving performances in the US.The public will experience one of America’s most iconic public protests live where more than 100 reenactors from across New England bring to life the story of The BostonTea Party and theatrically recreate the infamous evening of December, 16, 1773, see additional details here.

Notable News:

The New England Aquarium said in a letter to the city’s assessor that the nonprofit will not be making the voluntary in-lieu-of tax cash payments to the city of Boston this fiscal year – suggesting its cultural institution already contributes enough to the local government and does not receive similar support as to other institutions of its kind in other states, read more on Commonwealth Magazine.

Plan your events with the Community Calendar:

Wednesday, December 18

3:00PM Kids’ LEGO Club. Drop by the North End Library after school to build whatever you can imagine using LEGOs and DUPLOs.

6:30PM Book Discussion Club. Join the North End Library at 25 Parmenter Street for their monthly book club. December’s book is Richard Russo’s 2009 novel “That Old Cape Magic.” Copies of the book may be picked up at the library’s front desk.

7:00PM Cape Air Long Wharf Dock Information Session. Cape Air is looking into serving Boston with seaplanes to create a downtown-to-downtown connection between New York City using 9-seat seaplanes available to the public. Stop by the information session in the Commonwealth Ballroom at the Longwarf Marriott at 296 State Street to learn more about their proposal. Read more here.

Thursday, December 19

6:30PM Nazzaro Center Cookie Exchange at 30 North Bennet Street. The Nazzaro Center is hosting its very first cookie exchange and getting into the holiday spirit by listening to music and socializing with friends, old and new, see additional details here.

7:00PM Burlesque 101. Join the West End Museum at 150 Staniford Street for a talk on Burlesque.”The Old Howard Theatre” exhibit curator Duane Lucia will share video clips as he traces burlesque’s history and evolution. $10 entry / free to museum members, see additional details here.

From the Community:

The BCYF is hosting a movie night for ages 10-12 on Friday, December 20 starting at 7 p.m. The cost is $5 and proceeds go directly to the can shares “double up program”, continue reading.

