Neighborhood Council Committee Reports; Updates From Save Boston’s Waterfront & Old North

The North End/ Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) September 2020 meeting started with a series of notable reports and updates, summarized below.

Brett Roman, NEWNC President’s Report:

Members were reminded that the North End/ Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) and NEWNC will host a joint meeting on Tuesday, September 22nd at 7pm with local elected officials. Agenda can be viewed here.

The North End Clean Streets Initiative will meet at Modern Pastry on Sunday, September 20th at 10am.

John Romano, Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Services:

The City of Boston saw a 1.7% positive COVID-19 test rate for the week ending in September 1st; a decrease from 2.3% earlier. There has been an increase in testing for neighborhoods where students live.

City officials are urging for residents to complete the 2020 Census. The last day to participate is on September 30th.

Committee Reports

Greenway Committee: Hours for the Greenway Carousel have been expanded to 11am-7pm on Fridays, and 11am-8pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

New public art was recently installed in Chinatown called Lantern Stories by local artist Yu-Wen Wu. COVID-19 updates for the Rose Kennedy Greenway can be found here.

Resident Parking/Traffic Committee: Residents are reminded that street cleaning has returned. Although the City is not currently towing, vehicles in violation are being ticketed.

Boston Public School lots will no longer be available for 24-hour access starting on November 17th.

North End residents impacted by the “Cafe Zones” are still being offered free parking at the Government Center Garage.

Save Boston’s Waterfront Presentation

Save Boston’s Waterfront, an effort supported by the New England Aquarium, presented their opposition to the Chiofaro Company’s Pinnacle project to NEWNC (previously presented to NEWRA during their September meeting).

The group opposes the Harbor Garage redevelopment proposal because they believe the project does not promote equity, climate resiliency, or a fair public process in the absence of the design and use standards.

One resident questioned who currently owns the Harbor Garage and if the land is deemed as public trust land. Tom McShane, principal at the Dewey Square Group, stated that the building is owned by the Chiofaro Company.

Save Boston’s Waterfront is not opposed to redevelopment of the site. However, they’ve expressed that the developers should have a collaborative district-wide plan to protect the Downtown/Waterfront neighborhoods from future flooding.

Updates From Old North

Nikki Stewart, Executive Director of Old North Foundation, provided updates regarding the historic site’s current programming and services.

Old North Church reopened to the public in July, but did not experience enough traffic to sustain remaining open so it is currently closed to visitors. The church will be opening for free admission on September 19, October 17, November 28, and December 5, 12, and 19 with a maximum occupancy of 25 people. The gift shop will also be open on these dates.

On October 7th at 7pm, Old North Church will host a speaker series on the topic of “The Lost Tunnels of the North End“.