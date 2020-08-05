Daily Briefs

Wednesday’s Brief: The Daily Catch Opens New Location in North End, Authorities Investigate Local Attempted Attack

Today is Wednesday, August 5 and local authorities are warning North End residents of an alleged attempted sexual assault near Prince Street and North Square. They’re asking for anyone with information to call their special unit, read more on WHDH.com.

Here’s what else you need to know for today…

Notable News:

The Daily Catch Opens New Location on Atlantic Avenue in Boston’s North End

According to sources, The Daily Catch is now open on Atlantic Avenue, moving into the space where the Golden Goose Cafe and Kolbeh of Kabob had been, read more on Boston Restaurant Talk.

Cruising Down Hanover Street:

Plan your events with the Community Calendar:

Thursday, August 6

1:30PM Government Center Tree Removal Hearing. The Boston Parks and Recreation Department will hold a virtual public hearing at 1:30 p.m. on a request to remove eight public shade trees at 15 – 55 Sudbury Street near the Government Center Garage, see additional details here.

7:00PM Kanopy Movie Club: Zodiac. Kanopy Movie Club:Zodiac (2007, Rated R); 7-8PM; Ages 18+A chilling crime thriller based on the Robert Graysmith books about the real-life notorious Zodiac, a serial killer who terrorized San Francisco with a string of seemingly random murders during the 1960s and 1970s. Zodiac features an all-star cast, including Jake Gyllenhaal, Mark Ruffalo, and Robert Downey Jr. Watch the film in advance on Kanopy with your BPL library card or e-Card at boston.kanopy.com/video/zodiac-0, then join this Zoom discussion. Registration required for the discussion here.

Friday, August 7

12:30PM Boston Pubic Library “Concerts in the Courtyard” Series. Beginning July 10, all concerts in the series will be streamed LIVE from the courtyard to the BPL’s YouTube channel on Fridays from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Find additional details about the artists at bit.ly/BPLSummerConcerts. August 7: Colombian guitarist, composer, and songwriter Santiago Barragán studied jazz at the Conservatory of Nancy, France and at Berklee College of Music. His influences include jazz, classical, rock, pop, and Latin music. His light touch and lyrical phrasing highlight his technical qualities as a Latin musician, see additional details here.

From the Community:

City Council Approves Reforms To Zoning Board Of Appeals

The Boston City Council has approved reforms to the Zoning Board of Appeals filed by City Councilor Lydia Edwards. The changes include: Adding environmental and urban planning experts to the board and more…continue reading.

Keep up with what’s happening on the Events Calendar.

Did we miss something? Add it to the comments below. 

Leave a Reply