What’s the 311? City is Fireworks Warzone, Social Distancing Concerns, Looking for Trash Barrel

Welcome back to our weekly update that highlights some of the cases appearing on 311 in the North End/Waterfront neighborhoods. All 311 cases are public information and can be found at 311.boston.gov.

Why am I paying taxes to fund a city government and police department when the city is a non-stop fireworks warzone? I want a refund!! See the 311.

Fireworks at Wiget and Salem St. See the 311.

Fireworks going off at the intersection of Lewis Street and commercial what is the Mayor doing about these fireworks. One started a fire last week on top of a roof deck here in the north end is this what defending the police means. See the 311.

Another night of fireworks!!! Going on to bunker hill street from project area, hitting cars. See the 311.

The 311 response to all of the above items: “Please report firework activity to 911.”

This 311 user says, “I’m super concerned about the North End. These tables are not 6 feet apart. Masks are not consistently being worn. Is there no enforcement?”

The original 311 post can be found here. The post was submitted and opened on Monday, June 22, 2020 and remains open as of Tuesday, June 23, 2020.

This is regarding Paul Revere Park. As you probably know, this is a popular park for people to bring their dogs. Unfortunately there are no trash receptacles in the park. This has lead to people picking up their dogs poop and leaving it on the benches. Is there any way that you could add a barrel or something down here that people can empty trash into?

311 Response: Case states this Paul Revere Park. Paul Revere Park in Charlestown is owned by the DCR. Paul Revere Mall in the North End has over 10 barrels situated in the park.

