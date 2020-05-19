Neighborhood Photo: Construction Resumes at Langone & Puopolo Parks

Renovation of the fields at Langone and Puopolo Parks along Commercial Street in Boston’s North End has recommenced as the state begins its gradual reopening.

Massachusetts has entered phase one of the four-step plan to reopen the state following the shutdowns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Starting May 18, places of worship, manufacturing and construction businesses, as well as essential businesses that have been open throughout the shutdown, were allowed to resume following strict guidelines.

Construction began last summer on a project to renovate Langone and Puopolo Parks, putting in synthetic turf for the multi-use field, adding open spaces, making the area more accessible, and factoring in design elements that focus on climate resiliency. According to the North End Athletic Association (NEAA), the best case scenario for completion was end of September/beginning of October, but with construction halted in mid-March due to COVID-19, this timeline is up in the air.

Photos submitted by Maryann.

