Gilardi Group Donates Pizzas to NEW Health Centers

The Gilardi Group of Gibson Sotheby’s recently donated 85 pizzas to the North End Waterfront (NEW) Health centers in the North End and Charlestown.

Toni Gilardi of the Gilardi Group / Gibson Sotheby’s Realty said, “My team and I are so happy to help spread a little joy to our neighborhood healthcare workers.”

The pizzas came from Locale Pizzeria at 350 Hanover Street, and the dough was specially made in this individual size by Mark Pesatoro. Gilardi gave a special thanks to Locale owner Jennifer Pittore saying, “When I asked her if she would make 85 individual pies, she didn’t hesitate for a minute and they delivered them. Big shout out!”