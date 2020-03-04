North End residents Jay Karamourtopoulos and Erin Durgin will run in the 124th Boston Marathon on April 20 as part of the Massachusetts General Hospital Marathon (MGH) Team.

The two will be supporting two important causes: Karamourtopoulos for the Mass General Hospital for Children Pediatric Cancer Team and Durgin for the Emergency Response Fund.

The runners supporting Mass General’s pediatric cancer mission aim to raise more than $1,075,000 for cancer care and research initiatives that will lead to improvements in cure rates and enhance the quality of life for the hospital’s youngest patients. Those supporting the Emergency Response Fund hope to collectively raise $430,000 of critical funding to the hospital’s emergency medicine and disaster preparedness efforts that benefit victims worldwide.

“Each of our runners has dedicated countless hours to their training and fundraising efforts,” says Peter L. Slavin, MD, president of MGH. “On behalf of the MGH community, I salute and thank these individuals who dedicate so much of themselves to support our efforts to improve the health of others.”

Since the founding of the Mass General Marathon Team in 1998, runners have raise over $15.5 million to support research and activities for children with cancer and over $2.3 million for emergency and disaster response since 2014.

Learn more about the Mass General Marathon Team at giving.massgeneral.org/boston-marathon/.