The ABCD North End West End Neighborhood Service Center (NE/WE NSC) recently held its Valentine’s Party for the seniors to commemorate the love and friendship that individuals of all ages find through their peers.

The center had a fabulous turn out: nearly four dozen members of the community, including folks from the Amy Lowell and Blackstone Apartments, dropped in to enjoy one another’s company and a hearty homemade lunch, all served by NE/WE NSC staff and volunteers. The center rounded out the meal with greens donated by St. John’s School and lovingly grown in their own gardens.

Special guests included State Representative Aaron Michlewitz and Legislative Aide Patrick Lyons, who visited with Valentine greetings and roses. He eagerly greeted his constituents and shared the fabulous news about an earmark for the ABCD North End West End NSC for fiscal year 2020, made possible by his advocacy and that of Senator Joe Boncore and Representative Livingstone. The team, upon hearing the news, enthused that all funds would support expanding programs and capital upgrades at the center. Staff from City Councilor Lydia Edwards’ offices brought candy to the festivity and also made the rounds.

Volunteer Stephanie Gullbrants did a play on the well-known Sweethearts candy with pastel cookies that said “Hug Me”, “Love”, and “True Love,” as much fun to pass around as to eat! Victor Brogna, NE/WE NSC Advisory Board member, serenaded the crowd with his trumpet playing. Volunteer David Roderick joined the meal to both socialize and serve seniors.

Would you like a seat at the table? Don’t miss the fun! Please call the NE/WE NSC directly at 617-523-8125 to reserve your spot for future luncheons, which the NE/WE NSC will advertise in advance. New clients must sign up to obtain free membership with ABCD.