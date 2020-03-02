The North End / Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) will hold its monthly meeting on Monday, March 9, 2020, at 7 p.m. at the Nazzaro Center, 30 N. Bennet Street.

The meeting will consist of three discussions, in addition to the monthly committee reports. Boston Water and Sewer Commission will give an update on construction and traffic. Coalition Manager at North End Waterfront Health Center David Perry will talk about substance abuse, support, and resources. Finally, Kirsten Hoffman will give an update on Cutillo Park, the Clean Streets initiative, and the Nazzaro Community Center study.

See the full agenda below.