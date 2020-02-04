Welcome back to our weekly update that highlights some of the cases appearing on 311 in the North End/Waterfront neighborhoods. All 311 cases are public information and can be found at 311.boston.gov.

This 311 user says, “Corner of Cooper and Endicott Streets desperately need a cross walk painted on it.”

The original 311 post can be found here. The post was submitted and opened on May 30, 2019 and closed on February 3, 2020 with the following note, “Closed with status: Case Resolved.”

This 311 user writes, “Details: street light on corner has been out for a couple weeks, This is a busy intersection | Where is the light: Street | Location details: intersection in the North End | Electric or gas light: Electric | Missing pole: No | Mulitple lights: Yes.”

The original 311 post can be found here. This post was submitted and opened on February 2, 2020 and remains open as of February 4, 2020.

This 311 user writes, “Please review and re-paint the traffic lane markers on North Street from Surface Road to Congress Street. The lane markers, especially the double yellow lines, of the roadway are faded and/or missing. A number of vehicles per day end up driving on the wrong side of the road, into on coming traffic, because the lane markers are not obvious/visible. Thank you, P.O. Byron – District A-1.”

The original 311 post can be found here. The post was submitted and opened on July 15, 2019 and was closed on January 29, 2020 with the following note, “Closed with status: Case Resolved.”

Remember, to report a claim with 311, you can call 311, go to the 311 website, tweet at 311, or download the app.




