Today is Wednesday, February 5 and if you happened to catch Hyundai’s Boston-themed ad that aired during this past Sunday’s Super Bowl – you may have noticed a few local Easter eggs, read more on Boston.com.

Here’s what else you need to know for today…

6:00PM 55 India Street NPC Public Meeting. Stop by City Hall on the 9th floor in the BPDA Board Room for a public meeting to review and discuss the proposed changes to the 55 India Street project.

6:30PM Book Talk: “Lost Boston” by Anthony Sammarco. Join the Friends of the North End Library at 25 Parmenter Street for a book talk by Anthony Sammarco, author of Lost Boston, see additional details here.

Notable News:

Four skyscraper projects are currently underway in downtown Boston, of which only one has a committed tenant. The real estate community says this new construction is making up for years of under-building, read more on bisnow.com.

Plan your events with the Community Calendar:

Thursday, February 6

3:30PM Mindful Minis at the North End Library. Join Mindful Minis teacher Lauren after school for a stress-reducing and wellness-promoting activity! Activities will include breathing exercises, mindful coloring, yoga, emotional awareness, and sensory description exercises, see additional details here.

5:00PM Neighborhood Night at the North Street Grille. North Street Grille continues to host Neighborhood Night on the first Thursday of each month to support North End neighborhood nonprofit agency programs. The February event will benefit the North End Music & Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC), see additional details here.

6:00PM North End Public Safety Meeting. Stop by the Nazzaro Center for the North End Public Safety meeting attended by Boston Police Area A-1.

Friday, February 7

12:30PM ABCD Service Center Valentine’s Day Party. The ABCD North End / West End Neighborhood Service Center is hosting their annual Valentine’s Day Party at 1 Michelangelo St, see additional details here.

1:00PM Friday Film: “My Man Godfrey” (1936). Join the North End Library at 25 Parmenter Street for their Friday Film Series. This Friday’s film will be My Man Godfrey.

3:30PM Teen Creative Writing Group. Middle school and high school students are invited to stop by the North End Library and use writing prompts to spark new ideas or work on your own creative writing project. Share your writing if you choose, and get feedback from other teen writers in a supportive, pressure-free space.

From the Community:

The West End Museum is hosting author Lorenz Finison who will give a talk combining material from his first two books, Boston’s Cycling Craze and Boston’s 20th Century Bicycling Renaissance, on Saturday, February 22, 2020, continue reading.

