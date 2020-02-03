North Street Grille continues to host “Neighborhood Night” on the first Thursday of each month to support North End neighborhood nonprofit agency programs. The February event will take place on February 6 and will benefit the North End Music & Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC).

North Street Grille’s Neighborhood Nights have been a big hit, raising thousands of dollars for local community groups over the past year. In addition to NEMPAC, benefiting groups have included the ABCD Neighborhood Service Center and North End Against Drugs (NEAD).

See photos from some of the events by searching the tag: Neighborhood Night.