Setup for Disney’s film “Frills” started at North Square earlier this week and continued with winter sets on Salem and Charter Streets on Wednesday. The North End seems to be the setting for holiday scenes in the movie, complete with lights, garland, and fake snow.

Photos shared by Maryann.

“Neighborhood Photo” is a regular feature on NorthEndWaterfront.com. Send in your photos using our Submit a Post form, via email to info@northendwaterfront.com or tag @northend.waterfront on Instagram. Please include a caption or story telling us about your photo.

See past neighborhood photo posts.