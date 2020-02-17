Today is Monday, February 17 and there have been quite a few star sitings around the city so far this year and that’s just the beginning. Boston.com has pulled together a list of all the Hollywood movies and TV shows filming in Massachusetts in 2020, check it out here.

Here’s what else you need to know for today…

11:00AM Kids’ Cooking Class at 4 S Market St. Kids can learn to make their own pizza and decorate a delicious cookie with the help of our Quincy Market food merchants, Regina Pizzeria and Kilvert & Forbes Bakeshop, see additional details here.

12:00PM USS Constitution Fires 21-Gun Salute. The USS Constitution will fire a 21-gun salute at noon on 2/17 in honor of Presidents’ Day. The ship will also be open for tours on this date from 10am – 4pm.

4:00PM Valentine’s Day Celebration. In addition to giant candy message-hearts, Valentine themed lights, and romantic music, the Friends will be handing out personal-sized pink hearts. On these, you can write your loving sentiments and then hang them on our love columns for everyone to see and enjoy, see additional details here.

Notable News:

New building standards taking sustainability into account are giving rise to what researchers are calling “environmental gentrification” – an “elite, white waterfront for the young and wealthy” that’s pricing out other residents. Developers are even highlighting these greening efforts as selling points on marketing materials, read more on The Boston Herald.

Local Musicians:

Plan your events with the Community Calendar:

Tuesday, February 18

11:00AM Call Upon a Colonial: Rachel Revere at Home. Stop by the Revere House for a chat with Paul’s wife, Rachel (portrayed by History At Play’s Judith Kalaora) as she roams throughout the site. You may come across her in the house, the garden, or relaxing in the courtyard if the weather is fine, see additional details here.

11:00AM Scavenger Hunt at Faneuil Hall. Baseball season is only a few weeks away and the Sox need your help! “Prof. Yan Kee” has stolen all of the red socks in Boston and hidden them in a vault at Faneuil Hall! Pick up your case file from the Faneuil Hall Detective Agency in the Upper Rotunda and find the clues hidden around the neighborhood. Be one of the first 200 kids to find all of the clues and win a prize. Parents can even enter to win an amazing Red Sox Prize Pack, see additional details here.

Wednesday, February 19

11:00AM Celebrating What Unites Us at the Boston Public Market. The two part monthly series, a collaboration of the City of Boston, The KITCHEN at the Boston Public Market and Friends of Heritage Park, celebrates the immigrant experience while building community and cross-cultural understanding. Each month highlights the country of origin of many Boston residents. During the winter months, the program is only held at The KITCHEN.

11:00AM Become a Magician with Jason Escape. Kids can join veteran Faneuil Hall street performer Jason Escape for a workshop on creating your own magic props. But that’s not all…watch Jason perform magic and learn some of the secrets of the trade. Amaze your friends and family with the tricks that you will learn. It’s family fun for moms and dads too, see additional details here.

12:30PM Become A Circus Performer with The Flyin’ Hawaiian. Learn the latest in circus tricks from street performer The Flyin’ Hawaiian – Sara Kunz. In this specialized circus workshop, kids will discover the art of hula hooping and juggling. Join the fun and become a master of the circus in this interactive workshop offered continuously during the time period, see additional details here.

6:30PM BINGO for 6-9 Year Olds. The BCYF Nazzaro Center is offering two events for children during February school vacation week, see additional details here.

6:30PM Book Discussion Club at the North End Library. February’s Book is Exit West by Moshin Hamid(2017). Copies can be picked up at the library’s front desk.

7:00PM Lecture Series: Urban Renewal & the People of the West End. The West End Museum presents “Reflections on Boston’s West End: The Origins & Lessons of Urban Renewal,” a lecture series that provides a comprehensive examination of the forces that led to the urban renewal programs in mid-20th century America, see additional details here.

