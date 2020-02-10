This year, the annual February Vacation programming at the Paul Revere House aims to bring the Revere House and the Revere family to life.

A returning favorite, Judith Kalaora of History At Play will portray Rachel Revere throughout the site. Later in the week drop in with your family to try your hand at writing with a quill pen, playing games like the Reveres played, even dressing up as kids from the 18th century!

Call Upon a Colonial: Rachel Revere at Home Tuesday, February 18; 11:00-3:00

Stop by the Revere House for a chat with Paul’s wife, Rachel (portrayed by History At Play’s Judith Kalaora) as she roams throughout the site. You may come across her in the house, the garden, or relaxing in the courtyard if the weather is fine. Learn more about the dangerous missions her husband undertakes, the many children she is raising, and life in Colonial Boston.

Drop-In Family Activities: Colonial Kids Corner Thursday, February 20 & Friday, February 21; 1:30 to 3:30

Try on reproduction colonial clothes, just like the ones Paul Revere’s kids wore, write with quill pens, or play an 18th century game with your family members. Free with admission.

From November 1st to April 14th the Revere House is open daily from 9:30 AM to 4:15 PM except for Mondays in January, February, and March. The museum is closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Day. Regular admission is $5 for adults, $4.50 for seniors and college students, and $1 for children 5-17. Members and North End residents admitted free at all times.