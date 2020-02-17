Muriel Laurella, 93 years old, of Boston, Mass. and Pompano Beach, Florida passed away peacefully in her sleep on February 16, 2020.



She was born in New York City on January 16, 1927. She survived her husband of 28 years, Fred Laurella, who died in 1976.

Muriel walked 3 to 5 miles every day until she was 87 years old. She began playing golf when she was 80 years old. She was a Eucharistic Minister in her parish in Florida and traveled extensively. She helped raise her five grandchildren and adored her great grandchildren.

She was survived by her daughter, Carmela Laurella and son-in-law, Vito Ascolillo of Boston; her daughter, Pauline Duffus and son-in-law, Joe Duffus from South Carolina; son, Andy Laurella of Pompano Beach; son, Ralph Laurella and daughter-in-law, Stella Laurella of Boynton Beach. She is survived by 5 grandchildren, Fred Duffus, Nicole Blowers, Andrew Laurella, Anthony Laurella and Melanie Walker. She is also survived by 7 great grandchildren, Ryan Laurella; Ayven Blowers and Quinn Blowers, Knox Duffus and Axel Duffus; Willow Walker and Andrew Walker.

Muriel will be buried at Westlawn Memorial Gardens in Fort Lauderdale where she will join her late husband. There will be a Mass in her memory in Fort Lauderdale and in Boston.