The new Chase Bank located at 48 Salem Street celebrated its official ribbon cutting on Tuesday, February 25, finalizing their position as an addition to the North End community.

Branch members and executives from throughout the Northeast came to witness what has been part of J.P Morgan’s initiative to expand its breadth into the Boston area. The North End branch is one of 17 Chase branches in New England and, in the next four years, the bank plans to open more than 60 branches and 350 ATMs in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and New Hampshire.

Chase Bank is located on the corner of Salem and Cross Streets, formerly Peet’s coffee and, before that, Goody Glover’s bar and restaurant. What should go in this location as well as the other empty storefronts along this stretch has been a hotly contested topic in the neighborhood. In the end, both the North End/Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) and the North End/Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) voted to support Chase Bank. At these meetings, the neighborhood groups stressed that Chase could afford the rent, and bank representatives stated they would give back to the community.

One of the ways Chase explains they are supporting the community is through their new “Chase Chat” program. Every other Thursday, the bank will hold free financial education sessions.

“Chase Chats are employee led, open, casual, thought provoking conversations about financial health topics like saving, spending, borrowing, and investing,” explained Carolyn Evert, Head of Northeast Communications.

The first North End Chase Chat will be Thursday March 5 at 11:30 a.m., when the local team will host a session on how to get the most rewards benefit out of your credit card, and how to find the right credit card to save you the most amount of money.

The bank, open for business Monday through Saturday, 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., is a full service branch supporting consumer and private banking, home lending, and small business needs.