The Trustees of Reservations recently presented at both the North End / Waterfront Residents Association (NEWRA) and North End / Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) on ideas to turn the current parking lot at Sargent’s Wharf into open space.

The Trustees’ Boston Waterfront Initiative One Waterfront proposes the idea of converting Sargent’s Wharf into a public park as an attempt to expand climate resilient, green spaces along Boston’s waterfront. The idea originated with the Mayor’s Office as part of their Resilient Boston Harbor plan.

While some residents are in favor of the open space and eager to share opinions about what should go there; others are concerned about losing hundreds of paid parking spaces. So, before discussing the many options of what might go in a park at Sargent’s Wharf, let’s discuss the idea overall – park, or parking?

Vote in our poll and add your comments in the section below! Read many comments already shared by NorthEndWaterfront.com readers here. Visit onewaterfront.thetrustees.org to learn more about the Trustees and other projects they have worked on in the city.

