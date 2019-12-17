Welcome back to our weekly update that highlights some of the cases appearing on 311 in the North End/Waterfront neighborhoods. All 311 cases are public information and can be found at 311.boston.gov.

This 311 user writes, “bricks missing and dislocated- trip and fall hazard. Especially a safety concern as many elderly in area.”

The original 311 post can be found here. The post was submitted and opened on June 7, 2019 and was closed on December 12, 2019 with the following note: “Closed with status: Case Resolved.”

This 311 case states, “Constituent reports that the street lights on Hanover Street crossing the Greenway come on much later that the rest of the street lights on Hanover Street going into the North End. Constituent wasn’t sure if a timer needed to be adjusted for the rest of the lights.”

The original 311 post can be found here. The post was opened and closed on December 10, 2019 with the note, “case noted.”

This 311 user writes, “large hole from missing bricks on sidewalk in North End.” The street location is near the corner of Hanover and Prince Streets.

The original 311 post can be found here. The post was submitted on December 14, 2019 and remains open as of December 17, 2019.

This 311 user says, “Additional information: I think they have done a wonderful job repairing streets and sidewalks in Boston to serve tourists. As a Boston Resident it would be great if you could suggest repairs on certain areas. I live on 80 Commercial street, one of the only tree lined streets in the North End. We have many sight seeing guests everyday. They suffer the same as local residents with the broken bricks, and uneveness of the pavers. I have had my elderly mother visit numerous times and she struggles to not fall when walking.”

The original 311 post can be found here. The post was opened on December 31, 2018 and was closed on December 14, 2019, yes those dates are correct! The following note was included: “Closed with status: Case Noted. We have sent an engineer to evaluate and will take care of any immediate public safety hazards. Permanent restoration will be included in a future program when we address upgrades to the area sidewalks. Michael Somers. Senior Civil Engineer. Construction Management Division. Boston Public Works. 617-635-3831. Michael.Somers@Boston.gov.”

Remember, to report a claim with 311, you can call 311, go to the 311 website, tweet at 311, or download the app. What do you think about these 311 cases?

