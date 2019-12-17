The North End/ Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) voted unanimously with 24 votes to approve revised plans for 49-49R Charter Street.

The proposal, which originally called for a one-story addition, finally gained support after being opposed in two previous petitions to NEWRA. The finalized plan seeks to convert the building from six residential dwellings to seven by legalizing the basement level where the previous owner has been given lifelong stay. The additional height has been removed and the new plan only proposes renovations and bringing the building up to code.

Attorney Daniel Toscano presented the new proposal to NEWRA. Watch the full presentation above and follow along with this timeline.

(0:26) Attorney Daniel Toscano asks NEWRA members to reconsider approving the plans for 49-49R Charter Street and mentions that their Zoning Board of Appeal (ZBA) meeting is planned for February 25th.

(0:44) Currently a six family residential dwelling, the plans would renovate the basement level for the former owner and legalize the unit.

(1:38) The previous proposal was to add a 400-square-foot addition to the back of the property but, because of the impact the addition would have on abutters, those plans have been removed from the proposal.

(2:22) After eliminating the roof structure violation, the building is now asking for relief for the remaining two violations: Floor Area Ratio (FAR) and open space. FAR must be 3.0 and the building’s plans currently have an FAR of 3.15. The open space violation dictates that there must be 100-square-feet of open space for the basement level unit in order to legalize it.

(3:40) Abutters comment on the new proposal with one stating she is fully in favor of the plans now that the added height was eliminated. Toscano clarifies that the only changes taking place will be renovations and the legalization of the basement unit.

This new proposal was also heard by the North End/Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) at their December meeting. NEWNC voted unanimously to approve it.

