Snow Angel Program Returns for 2020-2021

The “Snow Angels” program, an initiative started by District 1 City Councilor Lydia Edwards in 2018, will continue to connect elderly and disabled residents unable to shovel in front of their homes to on-call, neighborhood volunteers ready to help.

“The Snow Angels program is about neighbors helping neighbors and coming together as a community,” said Councilor Edwards. “Each year so far the program has grown and my hope is that it continues to grow this year. I’m proud that this will be our third year running the program. The pandemic has isolated a lot of our seniors. Helping them by shoveling snow is a small but meaningful and impactful way for us to help them.”

Sign ups for a Snow Angel volunteer are available to District One residents who are either disabled or aged 65 or older. The registration period will be open until December 31st. People interested in either signing up for a volunteer or to be a volunteer can do so by filling out this form. The program will attempt to match those who sign up for help with nearby volunteers to shovel snow.

Residents with any questions can call Councilor Edwards’ office at 617-635-3200 or send an email to gabriela.coletta@boston.gov.