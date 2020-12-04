Community Featured

Snow Angel Program Returns for 2020-2021

Posted on Author NorthEndWaterfront.comComments(2)

The “Snow Angels” program, an initiative started by District 1 City Councilor Lydia Edwards in 2018, will continue to connect elderly and disabled residents unable to shovel in front of their homes to on-call, neighborhood volunteers ready to help.

“The Snow Angels program is about neighbors helping neighbors and coming together as a community,” said Councilor Edwards. “Each year so far the program has grown and my hope is that it continues to grow this year. I’m proud that this will be our third year running the program. The pandemic has isolated a lot of our seniors. Helping them by shoveling snow is a small but meaningful and impactful way for us to help them.”

Sign ups for a Snow Angel volunteer are available to District One residents who are either disabled or aged 65 or older. The registration period will be open until December 31st. People interested in either signing up for a volunteer or to be a volunteer can do so by filling out this form. The program will attempt to match those who sign up for help with nearby volunteers to shovel snow.

Residents with any questions can call Councilor Edwards’ office at 617-635-3200 or send an email to gabriela.coletta@boston.gov.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related Articles
Featured Government Real Estate

Boston City Council Approves Real Estate Transfer Fee

Posted on Author Sara Brown

The Boston City Council recently voted in favor of a two percent real estate transfer fee on transactions exceeding $2 million. The council voted 10 to 3 in favor of the new tax with Councilor Frank Baker, Mark Ciommo, and Althea Garrison voting against it. The proposal was developed by City Councilor Lydia Edwards, who Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Featured Meetings

Neighborhood Council Community Reports; Councilor Lydia Edwards Presents New Trash Solutions

Posted on Author Amanda Stoll

The North End Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) met for their monthly meeting on Wednesday, November 14, 2018. The meeting began with a series of community reports, including a proposal for a new clean streets program by City Councilor Lydia Edwards. Watch the video above for the full rundown or jump to subjects of interest using Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Health & Environment Transportation

Local Blizzard and Snow TwitterFeed

Posted on Author Matt Conti

The City of Boston declared a snow emergency and parking ban effective at 3:00pm today 12/26. Snow emergency streets in the North End are Hanover St., Cross St., Commercial St. and N.Washington St. Alternate parking lots open (unfortunately, none near the North End). Trash collection scheduled for Monday is delayed until Tuesday. For more visit Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

2 Replies to “Snow Angel Program Returns for 2020-2021

  1. Are West End residents like me allowed to volunteer to shovel too ? I know it’s district 8 but the West End is not as big and I have a great relationship/family from there and history with the North End I could think of maybe shoveling down there as a West Ender ik a few folks but I could even go as far as doing Charlestown and Eastie. I will consider it. Just like with the NE testing West End was allowed I heard too. Thanks!

Leave a Reply