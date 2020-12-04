The “Snow Angels” program, an initiative started by District 1 City Councilor Lydia Edwards in 2018, will continue to connect elderly and disabled residents unable to shovel in front of their homes to on-call, neighborhood volunteers ready to help.
“The Snow Angels program is about neighbors helping neighbors and coming together as a community,” said Councilor Edwards. “Each year so far the program has grown and my hope is that it continues to grow this year. I’m proud that this will be our third year running the program. The pandemic has isolated a lot of our seniors. Helping them by shoveling snow is a small but meaningful and impactful way for us to help them.”
Sign ups for a Snow Angel volunteer are available to District One residents who are either disabled or aged 65 or older. The registration period will be open until December 31st. People interested in either signing up for a volunteer or to be a volunteer can do so by filling out this form. The program will attempt to match those who sign up for help with nearby volunteers to shovel snow.
Residents with any questions can call Councilor Edwards’ office at 617-635-3200 or send an email to gabriela.coletta@boston.gov.
2 Replies to “Snow Angel Program Returns for 2020-2021”
Are West End residents like me allowed to volunteer to shovel too ? I know it’s district 8 but the West End is not as big and I have a great relationship/family from there and history with the North End I could think of maybe shoveling down there as a West Ender ik a few folks but I could even go as far as doing Charlestown and Eastie. I will consider it. Just like with the NE testing West End was allowed I heard too. Thanks!
I’ll email the city as it says on here but I’ll look out for a response here.