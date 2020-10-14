Wednesday’s Brief: Baker Unveils $171M Plan as Eviction Ban Set to Expire, Reginas Closes 2nd Location in a few Months, Iconic Views

Today is Wednesday, October 14 and sources say another Pizzeria Regina location in Kingston has closed down and is no longer listed on the company’s operating locations on their website. This is the second location to close in just a few months following the Allston location closing in July, read more on NBCBoston.com.

Here’s what else you need to know for today…

Notable News:

The state’s pause on evictions and foreclosures expires this upcoming Saturday and Governor Baker unveiled a $171M plan to help keep tenants in their home and ease some of the ongoing expenses for landlords, read more on Boston.com.

Iconic Views:

Plan your events with the Community Calendar:

Thursday, October 15

7:00PM BPL Virtual Film (Kanopy) Club: The Witch (2016, R). In 1630 New England, panic and despair envelops a farmer, his wife and their children when youngest son Samuel suddenly vanishes. The family blames Thomasin, the oldest daughter who was watching the boy at the time of his disappearance. With suspicion and paranoia mounting, twin siblings Mercy and Jonas suspect Thomasin of witchcraft, testing the clan’s faith, loyalty and love to one another. Register at cabbott@bpl.org. Watch the film on Kanopy: https://boston.kanopy.com/video/witch-1 , then join our discussion on Zoom. A Zoom invite will be emailed to you once you register. If you don’t yet have a library card, you can get an ecard here: https://www.bpl.org/ecard/.

Friday, October 16

6:00PM NEMPAC Open Mic Night – Halloween Theme! North End Music & Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) hosts a free weekly virtual event on Fridays featuring musicians of all levels locally and across the world! Watch in the audience or sign up to perform by emailing ameek@nempacboston.org by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, October 14th. *Costumes and spooky repertoire encouraged!* The week’s event is generously Sponsored by North End Against Drugs and Order Sons and Daughters of Italy in America.

Saturday, October 17

BPL Virtual Film Club: Nosferatu (1922). An unauthorized adaptation of Bram Stoker’s Dracula, NOSFERATU is the quintessential silent vampire film, crafted by legendary German director F. W. Murnau. Rather than depicting Dracula as a shape-shifting monster or debonair gentleman, Murnau’s Graf Orlok (as portrayed by Max Schreck) is a nightmarish, spidery creature of bulbous head and taloned claws — perhaps the most genuinely disturbing incarnation of vampirism yet envisioned. Watch the film on Kanopy: https://boston.kanopy.com/video/nosferatu-0 , then join our discussion on Zoom. A Zoom invite will be emailed to you once you register. If you don’t yet have a library card, you can get an ecard here: https://www.bpl.org/ecard/. To register, email cabbott@bpl.org.

Keep up with what’s happening on the Events Calendar.

