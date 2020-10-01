Dr. Fauci Provides Remarks for Italian Heritage Month

The October Italian-American Heritage Committee is pleased to share Dr. Anthony Fauci’s videotaped remarks thanking Governor Baker for honoring him in this year’s Proclamation of October as Italian Heritage Month.

The Proclamation, celebrating the 21st anniversary of October as Italian Heritage Month, recognizes five Italian-Americans. In his thanks, Dr. Fauci discusses his Italian heritage and why he chose to work in public health.

“In my experience, many Italian-American immigrants who came to America were imbued with the spirit of gratitude, passed on from grandfather, to father, to grandson,” says Fauci. “This spirit was love of this country and the desire to give back to it.”

He concludes by wishing everyone well and thanking the Commonwealth for honoring him in this shared tribute to Italian-American heritage.

Although the traditional October 1 kick-off at the State House has been postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, an Italian Flag will still be raised at City Hall to recognize Italian Heritage Month.