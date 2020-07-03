Weekly Top Reads: Hammock Company Sued, N. Washington St. Bridge Traffic Shift, 311 Reports, Water & Sewer Projects, Childcare Crisis, Fireworks Task Force

This week’s top posts on NorthEndWaterfront.com featured traffic, construction, graffiti, government, fireworks, and more. Read on below to see the most popular articles from the past week.

The victim of a hammock and chimney collapse on Charter Street in Boston’s North End is seeking $1 million+ in a lawsuit against the hammock manufacturer. Erin Field was visiting her brother, Todd, that night who had installed the Eagle Nest hammock to the chimney after seeing similar uses from a social media / marketing campaign by the company. Read more here.

The North Washington Street Bridge will be entering a new stage where traffic will be shifting onto the temporary bridge during the weekend of July 17–19. This traffic diversion is expected to last until November 2021. Read more here.

This week’s 311 reports featured graffiti in the North End, concerns about social distancing, frustrations over fireworks and helicopters hovering over the neighborhood. Read more here.

In June, water main work was completed on parts of Lewis and Tileston Streets. In July, expect work on Lewis and Tileston Streets to continue, as well as new work to start on Margaret Street and Cleveland Place. Read more here.

City Councilors Liz Breadon (District 9), Michelle Wu (At-Large), and Andrea Campbell (District 4) are urging the City to consider ways to support the childcare industry during and after COVID-19 to ensure affordable access to care remains available when workers begin to reenter the workforce as the state reopens. Read more here.

Editor’s Choice

The City announced a new task force to address the increase of illegal fireworks in Boston’s neighborhoods. While there have always been some illegal fireworks leading up to the Fourth of July, this year has been worse than usual. Fireworks calls to the Boston Police Department were up by a factor of 5,543% in June 2020, compared to June 2019. Read more here.