Reader Poll: How is Neighborhood Parking Going?

Resident parking has always been a challenge in the North End / Waterfront neighborhood. When the statewide shutdown due the Coronavirus pandemic began back in March, tickets and towing for street sweeping was paused, allowing residents who were no longer commuting to work daily to leave their cars in their parking spots. Many other individuals with resident stickers left the city, and the North End streets seemed to open up a bit more for parking.

Now activity is returning to the area, with cafe zones taking up street spaces, and construction projects and utility work resuming. The City is offering free parking at the Government Center Garage for Hanover and Salem St. residents impacted by the new outdoor dining, but some feel this is not enough.

Utility work and equipment takes up space on Cooper Street on June 24, 2020. Photo by Elizabeth Norton.

Outdoor seating takes over parking spaces on Parmenter Street.

With tourism remaining low and the North End feasts canceled for this season, some feel parking is less difficult than usual during this time of year, while others feel the cafe zones and other temporary bans have made parking more difficult than usual during this time of year.

What do you think? How is neighborhood parking going? Vote in our poll and add your comments in the section below!

Web polls are unscientific and reflect only those who choose to participate. NorthEndWaterfront.com polls do not have any official significance and are only intended for the interest of our readers.