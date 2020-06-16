Reader Poll: Are You Enjoying the New Outdoor Dining?

Outdoor dining began last week across the state as part of phase 2 of Massachusetts’ reopening plan following the COVID-19 shutdown.

The city of Boston has permitted temporary cafe-zones to allow restaurants to set up outdoor seating, as indoor has not yet resumed. (Indoor dining is set to begin as the second part of phase 2, but a date is yet to be determined).

Beginning Thursday, June 11, North End dining poured out into the streets with European-style cafes and piazzas, complete with umbrellas, plants, and even music.

While many are happy to see economic activity return, others are questioning the long-term consequences of traffic and quality of life issues, as well as potential resurgence of COVID-19.

What do you think? Are you enjoying the new outdoor dining? Vote in our poll and add your comments in the section below!

Web polls are unscientific and reflect only those who choose to participate. NorthEndWaterfront.com polls do not have any official significance and are only intended for the interest of our readers.