Protesters at City Hall Plaza Speakout for Police Reforms

Protesters at City Hall Plaza had a defined message on Sunday afternoon calling for specific police reforms, now two weeks after the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.







The 1,000+ person demonstration was peaceful with heavy presence by Boston Police and the National Guard.







Speakers on the plaza called for (1) reopening death cases by police, (2) defunding police in favor of social services and (3) removing police from schools and communities.

Mayor Marty Walsh and Boston City Council have made statements this week to reallocate the police budget, which currently amounts to 15% of city spending.







In one of the larger protests this week, the sizable demonstration eventually left City Hall Plaza and marched through downtown and the South End to Ruggles Station in Roxbury and Boston Police Headquarters.