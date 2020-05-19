What’s the 311? Park Debris Left on Commercial St., Endicott St. Trash, North St. Recycle Bin Overflowing

Welcome back to our weekly update that highlights some of the cases appearing on 311 in the North End/Waterfront neighborhoods. All 311 cases are public information and can be found at 311.boston.gov.

This 311 user says, “Park was mowed Tuesday and looks great, but branches and trash were left at curb on Commercial Street. Park users are adding to the pile.”

You can find the original 311 post here. The post was submitted, opened and closed on May 15, 2020 with the following note, “Closed with status: Case Resolved. Pile was removed.”

This 311 user writes about trash out illegally at 15 Cooper Street & Endicott Street in the North End.

The original 311 post can be found here. The post was submitted and opened on May 15, 2020 and was closed on May 18, 2020 with the following note, “Closed with status: Case Resolved. No code enforcement violation found at this time.

This 311 user says, “Can somebody please from Public Works come and empty the recycle bin in front of 306308 North St. in the North end thank you they always seem to forget that recycle Bin it’s overflowing. Thank you as usual.”

The original 311 post can be found here. The post was submitted, opened and closed on May 15, 2020 with the following note, “Closed with status: Case Resolved. Barrel emptied.”

Remember, to report a claim with 311, you can call 311, go to the 311 website, tweet at 311, or download the app. What do you think about these 311 cases? Follow our “What’s The 311?” tag to see past week’s postings!