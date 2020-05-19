Tuesday’s Brief: Al Fresco Comeback, Virtual Maker Talk, BPL Online Cooking Class, Stories from Around the World, Wharf District Council Meeting

Today is Tuesday, May 19 and we are officially in phase one of the four-step approach to reopening Massachusetts with certain construction, manufacturing industries and places of worship resuming operations first, read more about the plan on Boston.com.

Here’s what else you need to know for today…

2:00PM Virtual Maker Talk with Erin Fletcher. Join NBSS for an online conversation with bookbinder and NBSS alumna Erin Fletcher BB ’12, discussing her process for creating a unique, embroidered design binding featured in the exhibition “Drop Dead Gorgeous: Fine Bindings of La Prose du Transsiberien.” See additional details here.

3:00PM BPL Online Cooking Class with Miss Debbie. Join Miss Debbie as she bakes and cooks a variety of appetizers, entrees, desserts, and side dishes from scratch using fresh and often locally-grown and organic ingredients. Let Miss Debbie show you that cooking can be a family activity. All programs are provided subject to parental supervision. This program will occur on Zoom, see additional details here.

4:00PM NEMPAC Presents: Hansel & Gretel: stories from Around the World. Join Educational Programs Director, Allie Meek-Carufel on IG Live at @nempacboston for a special reading of a classic fairy tale: Hansel and Gretel! This book comes with four versions from around the world! Tune in to hear the beloved story from Germany, Russia, Italy and the Philippines! You’ll even get some drama games to play at home and Allie may even do a quick Q & A! Donations are welcome via Venmo @nempac-boston.

5:00PM Wharf District Council Meeting. Join us virtually from 5PM-7PM for the Wharf District Council Meeting.

Notable News:

Boston restaurants aren’t set to reopen until the later phases of the Massachusetts reopening plan, but with the summer months ahead the warmer weather provides and opportunity to make dining out in Boston better than ever, read more on The Boston Globe.

Empty Sidewalks on Fleet Street:

Plan your events with the Community Calendar:

Wednesday, May 20

6:00PM Book Talk: Author Libby Copeland The Lost Family. Join the Boston Public Library for an online talk with author Libby Copeland and moderator Amy Dockser Marcus, a staff reporter for the Wall Street Journal covering health and science, see additional information here.

Thursday, May 21

NEMPAC Presents: Faculty Interview: Performance with Dan Raney. Join Educational Programs Director, Allie Meek-Carufel as she interviews guitar, drums, ukulele and piano instructor Dan Raney. Dan will even give some short performances in between questions on IG live @nempacboston.

1:00PM Online Book Discussion Groups. This adult book group is meeting online to discuss e-books available from Hoopla using your BPL library card or e-Card. May’s book is Equal Rites by Terry Pratchett; June’s is Another Brooklyn by Jacqueline Woodson. Please email rmanos@bpl.org for a link to the discussion, see additional details here.

2:00PM BPL Bollywood Funk Online. Bollywood funk is a high-energy dance with a mix of Jazz, Hip Hop and Funk fused with the hottest Bollywood beats and moves. Join dance instructor, Chavi Bansal, and be ready to sweat, smile and have a lot of fun! Class is fit for all levels no prior experience required but this class is intended for children or teens, see additional details here.

5:30PM NEMPAC Presents: Singalong Series with Alexandra Dietrich. Join host Alexandra Dietrich, for sing-alongs for all ages with classic to contemporary music that we all know and love! Let your inner Broadway or Disney star shine! Zoom Link: https://maine.zoom.us/j/5811672243 Zoom Password: Sing.

7:00PM Kanopy Movie Club: “My Friend Dahmer”. Join the Boston Public Library to discuss the 2017 film My Friend Dahmer (Rated R; 107 mins) https://boston.kanopy.com/video/my-friend-dahmer

From the Community:

Maria Carella, the retired dressmaker in North Square, has been busy making masks for community members during the COVID-19 pandemic. Distribution just got even easier, with masks pinned to the Crosstown Foundation for the Arts studio door in North Square available to anyone who needs one, continue reading.

