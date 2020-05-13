North End Music & Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) Teacher Appreciation Week [Videos]

The North End Music & Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) community shared their warmth and appreciation between students and faculty during last week’s Teacher Appreciation Week.

Students expressed their gratitude to instructors through the mash-up video above. NEMPAC faculty responded with their own heartfelt words in the video below.

NEMPAC’s weekly open mic night continues to bring community members together on Fridays at 6 p.m. Please consider joining us as a live performer or audience member! Performers are all ages, all levels of experience. You can find more information about how to sign up or tune in to watch the performers on the NEMPAC website.