A Bright Smile During Dark Times

During this public health emergency created by the spread of COVID-19, NEW Health has continuously put the safety of our patients and staff at the forefront of our concerns. One of the tough but important decisions that we’ve had to make is the postponement of all routine dental treatment. This is in accordance with the guidance provided by the Massachusetts Dental Society and the American Dental Association. We realize the inconvenience that this may cause and apologize if this change has affected you.

Moving forward, NEW Health will continue to support the community by offering telephone and video appointments to assess appropriate dental care. We will also see patients for emergency dental work. If you have questions or concerns, please contact us at 617-643-8070.

Please do not walk into the health center before calling. It is important to note that NEW Health is still here for you during these difficult times. Do not hesitate to contact us as we are actively welcoming your calls and messages.

In the meantime, good oral hygiene is just as important as ever! Remember:

Starting the day with brushing can help re-establish structure along with preventing tooth decay and gum disease.

Resist turning to unhealthy habits to manage your stress, such as excessive daytime snacking. Frequent consumption of foods and drinks high in processed carbohydrates, like crackers, candy, soda, and juices, can increase the risk of developing a cavity. Be sure to rinse your mouth after eating and choose healthier snacks without added sugars like fruits, nuts, and yogurt.

Maintaining adequate hydration and using a fluoride mouth rinse can help curb the development of cavities.

Avoid chewing on ice, pen caps, and/or fingernails as a means of stress management—the last thing you want is to chip a tooth!

This public health emergency is constantly evolving, and we will continue to evaluate the provision of our services to determine when it is appropriate for you to return to routine treatment and care. We want to thank you in advance for putting your trust in NEW Health as you care for yourself and your family.