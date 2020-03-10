Welcome back to our weekly update that highlights some of the cases appearing on 311 in the North End/Waterfront neighborhoods. All 311 cases are public information and can be found at 311.boston.gov.

This 311 user says, “Pothole in street from across from 135 Endicott street Boston north end.”

The original 311 post can be found here. The post was submitted and opened on Wednesday, March 4 and closed on Thursday, March 5 with the following note, “Closed with status: Case Noted. Duplicate case.”

This 311 user writes, “Prime tourist location in the North End.”

The original 311 post can be found here. The post was opened on Tuesday, March 10 and remains open.

This 311 user says, “Witnessed incident: Yes | Details: Constituent reports construction company as illegally dumping construction materials (including the grey dry wall material and plastic) off the roof onto the street. the constituent reports that the debris illegally dumped is carried by the wind and can be found all the way from 50 to 58 Baldwin st. | Case related to commercial waste: Unknown.”

The original 311 post can be found here. The post was opened on Monday, March 9 and closed the same day with the following note, “Closed with status: Case Resolved. No violation found at this time.”

Remember, to report a claim with 311, you can call 311, go to the 311 website, tweet at 311, or download the app.




