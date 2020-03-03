Welcome back to our weekly update that highlights some of the cases appearing on 311 in the North End/Waterfront neighborhoods. All 311 cases are public information and can be found at 311.boston.gov.

This 311 user says, “RUFF North End dog park – lower level gate bolts detached. Attn: Rob Talevi.”

The original 311 post can be found here. The post was submitted and opened on February 26, 2020 and was closed on March 2, 2020 with the following note, “Closed with status: Case Resolved. Attached bracket.”

This 311 user writes, “Can you please have public works or someone come and check the light outage at 50 Fleet St. I have requested this three times but still hasn’t been fixed the light has been out for over two months it’s a street light it’s an individual street light at 50 Fleet St. in the north end thank you.”

The original 311 post can be found here. The post was submitted and opened on January 2, 2020 and closed on February 28, 2020 with the following note, “Closed with status: Case Resolved. Repaired dead feed in splicing box across the street. Ht WL.”

This 311 user says, “Office of Veterans Services request Boston Traffic Sign Shop to replace the Anthony Morella sign, with a blue and white sign.”

The original 311 post can be found here. The post was submitted and opened on February 24, 2020 and closed on February 27, 2020 with the following note, “Closed with status: Case Resolved..”

