Kathryn R. Burton, a resident of Boston’s North End, has been named Chief of Staff for Mayor Marty Walsh.

Burton is currently Director of Operations for New Boston Ventures and previously served as Chief of Staff for then-Massachusetts Treasurer Steven Grossman. In this new role, Burton will focus on accelerating the implementation of the Mayor’s priorities, ensuring the effectiveness of city services, and supporting over 18,000 employees in doing their jobs at the City of Boston.

“Kathryn brings a wealth of public policy experience to the City of Boston, and I am proud to appoint her as my Chief of Staff,” said Mayor Walsh. “From her wide ranging background across sectors, it is clear that she is someone who is smart and driven, and who has a keen sensibility of the opportunities and challenges we face as a city. Her commitment to common sense solutions will be a valuable asset as we work together to carry out our wide-ranging and progressive agenda of bold initiatives to move Boston forward.”

During Burton’s tenure with Treasurer Grossman, the Treasury oversaw a $9.6 million operating budget, managed the Commonwealth’s deposits, and issued approximately $3 billion in bonds per year, as well as overseeing the Massachusetts Lottery and state pension funds. She also previously served as a senior official at the Barbara Lee Family Foundation and the Barbara Lee Political Office, which has been a leading force in supporting and electing women in politics.

As part of her work in the community, Burton currently serves on the Boston Children’s Museum’s Board of Overseers and the Beacon Hill Nursery School Board of Directors. She is a past Vice-Chair of the Rose F. Kennedy Greenway Conservancy Board of Directors, where she was part of the negotiation that solidified State support and brought new funding from the City and adjacent property owners via the Greenway Business Improvement District. During her tenure, the Greenway received national acclaim for its public art, including more Americans for the Arts awards than any other nonprofit in the country.

“I am honored and humbled by this appointment, and I thank Mayor Walsh for the opportunity to serve the city I love and call home. I look forward to helping Mayor Walsh achieve his ambitious goals for the city and being part of the team that is leading the charge in making Boston a better place for all.” – Kathryn Burton

Burton holds an undergraduate degree from the University of King’s College in Halifax, Nova Scotia and a graduate degree from Dartmouth College. She is a member of the Gesgapegiag Mi’kmaq tribe in Quebec, Canada and will be the first Indigenous person in a Cabinet-level position at City Hall. Burton resides in the North End with her husband, Chad Jackson, and two boys, Miles and Graydon.