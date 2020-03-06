This week’s top posts on NorthEndWaterfront.com featured development projects, parking (note: street sweeping has resumed!), people, government, schools, and more. Read on below to see the most popular articles from this past week.
Harbor Garage Redevelopment Meeting Draws Maxed Out Crowd
The Boston Planning & Development Agency (BPDA) recently held a town hall-style hearing to discuss the Chiofaro Company’s proposed Pinnacle at Central Wharf. Chiofaro presented plans for their 600-foot, mixed-use tower, and fielded many questions from concerned attendees. Read more here.
Income-Adjusted Parking Ticket Fines Proposed By City Councilor Mejia
At-large City Councilor Mejia introduced a proposal for income-adjusted fines for parking violations at a recent Boston City Council meeting. She believes that residents shouldn’t be placed in a position where they’re forced to choose between paying parking tickets or putting food on the table. Read more here.
Boston Architectural College Presents Second Semester Findings for Nazzaro Center
The Boston Architectural College (BAC)’s Gateway Program, which gives architecture students a chance to get real-life experience working on projects out in the community, has been conducting a study of the potential future usage for the Nazzaro Center building. Read more about their findings here.
North End Resident Kathryn Burton Named Mayor Walsh’s Chief of Staff
Kathryn R. Burton, a resident of Boston’s North End, has been named Chief of Staff for Mayor Walsh. In this new role, Burton will focus on accelerating the implementation of the Mayor’s priorities, ensuring the effectiveness of city services, and supporting over 18,000 employees in doing their jobs at the City of Boston. Read more here.
City Council Discusses Effects of Zoning Variance Approvals on Boston Neighborhoods
City Councilor Liz Breadon (District 9) offered a hearing on zoning variances in Boston amid the ongoing conversation about rebuilding trust with residents regarding the Zoning Board of Appeal (ZBA) at a recent City Council meeting. Read more here.
Editor’s Choice
Eliot School Students Publish “Eliot Times” Newspaper
Students in grades 3 and 4 at the Eliot Intermediate School in Boston’s North End have started their own school newspaper, Eliot Times. The second edition of the paper was recently published and met with much enthusiasm from the other students. Read more and see photos here.