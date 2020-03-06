This week’s top posts on NorthEndWaterfront.com featured development projects, parking (note: street sweeping has resumed!), people, government, schools, and more. Read on below to see the most popular articles from this past week.

The Boston Planning & Development Agency (BPDA) recently held a town hall-style hearing to discuss the Chiofaro Company’s proposed Pinnacle at Central Wharf. Chiofaro presented plans for their 600-foot, mixed-use tower, and fielded many questions from concerned attendees. Read more here.

At-large City Councilor Mejia introduced a proposal for income-adjusted fines for parking violations at a recent Boston City Council meeting. She believes that residents shouldn’t be placed in a position where they’re forced to choose between paying parking tickets or putting food on the table. Read more here.

The Boston Architectural College (BAC)’s Gateway Program, which gives architecture students a chance to get real-life experience working on projects out in the community, has been conducting a study of the potential future usage for the Nazzaro Center building. Read more about their findings here.

Kathryn R. Burton, a resident of Boston’s North End, has been named Chief of Staff for Mayor Walsh. In this new role, Burton will focus on accelerating the implementation of the Mayor’s priorities, ensuring the effectiveness of city services, and supporting over 18,000 employees in doing their jobs at the City of Boston. Read more here.

City Councilor Liz Breadon (District 9) offered a hearing on zoning variances in Boston amid the ongoing conversation about rebuilding trust with residents regarding the Zoning Board of Appeal (ZBA) at a recent City Council meeting. Read more here.

Editor’s Choice

Students in grades 3 and 4 at the Eliot Intermediate School in Boston’s North End have started their own school newspaper, Eliot Times. The second edition of the paper was recently published and met with much enthusiasm from the other students. Read more and see photos here.