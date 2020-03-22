Photo courtesy of Maryann.

Photo courtesy of Maryann.

As of March 16, 2020, the City of Boston temporarily paused construction projects as part of the efforts to combat the spread of coronavirus. This includes the renovations of the Langone & Puopolo Fields in the North End along Commercial Street.

Construction began last summer on a project to renovate the parks, putting in synthetic turf for the multi-use field, adding open spaces, making the area more accessible, and factoring in design elements that focus on climate resiliency. According to the North End Athletic Association (NEAA), the best case scenario for completion was end of September/beginning of October, but with construction now halted due to COVID-19, this timeline is up in the air.

Photos submitted by Maryann.

See more photos of the Langone and Puopolo Parks renovation below.

View of Langone & Puopolo Parks renovation from Copp’s Hill Terrace. Photo by Amanda Stoll.

View of Langone & Puopolo Parks renovation from Copp’s Hill Terrace. Photo by Amanda Stoll.

“Neighborhood Photo” is a regular feature on NorthEndWaterfront.com. Send in your photos using our Submit a Post form, via email to info@northendwaterfront.com or tag @northend.waterfront on Instagram. Please include a caption or story telling us about your photo.

See past neighborhood photo posts.