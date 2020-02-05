The South Station project team recently held an open house to update the public on the predicted 4.5 year project to upgrade Boston’s South Station Transportation Center. The project includes updating rail and bus terminals, and building a new mixed-use tower providing office and residential space.

MBTA red and silver lines should not be impacted, and bus operations should remain the same, though construction work will be evident while the expansion is underway. The most noticeable change will occur in July, when eight doors between South Station and the outdoor concourse area will be closed.

What do you think about the project? Are you looking forward to a new transportation center? Think the project will be more of a headache than it’s worth? Vote in our poll and add your comments in the section below!

