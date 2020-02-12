Boston parking tickets can range between $15 to $120 depending on where you park and how long you leave your vehicle. City Councilor At-Large Julia Mejia suggests these amounts could be just a hassle for some while, for low-income individuals, it could create a real hardship. As a solution, Mejia is slated to introduce a hearing to discuss income-adjusted parking tickets.
New York City and the state of California are considering similar programs that would cut fines by a certain percentage for low-income drivers, or have a judge determine what the fine should cost based the offender’s income.
What do you think? Should parking ticket amounts be income-based? Vote in our poll and add your comments in the section below!
This suggestion is absolutely ludicrous what is this city coming to. Tickets should not be based on an individuals income again that is ludicrous and absurd
She feels that low income people are less guilty the higher income people. Or low income people are more prone to smoking. They need to be able to double park to buy a pack. She owns stock in tobacco companies. Now it’s making more sense.
How would the City know anyone’s income?
This could be the worst idea in the history of bad ideas.