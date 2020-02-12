Boston parking tickets can range between $15 to $120 depending on where you park and how long you leave your vehicle. City Councilor At-Large Julia Mejia suggests these amounts could be just a hassle for some while, for low-income individuals, it could create a real hardship. As a solution, Mejia is slated to introduce a hearing to discuss income-adjusted parking tickets.

“But for low-income families, a parking ticket could trigger the difficult decision to pay a violation or go without food, she told https://t.co/qYNEdtV1Ea Tuesday.



‘When you have a $40 ticket, that could be food off the table for two or three days for a family,’ she said.” https://t.co/rgbKZcVVxM — Julia Mejia (@juliaforboston) February 12, 2020

New York City and the state of California are considering similar programs that would cut fines by a certain percentage for low-income drivers, or have a judge determine what the fine should cost based the offender’s income.

What do you think? Should parking ticket amounts be income-based?

