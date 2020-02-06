The North End Music & Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC)’s first lecture of their three-part adult lecture series “Introduction to Opera” will take place on Wednesday, February 12, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m at the North End Library.

Designed and led by NEMPAC staff member Pamela Feo, PhD in musicology, this series focuses on the compelling world of opera. Great for those new to opera and seasoned opera-goers alike, the audience will learn about the history and highlights of this 400-year-old genre, with a lecture and live performance of some of opera’s most beloved pieces.

With both NEMPAC and Boston Lyric Opera (BLO) hosting operas in Boston’s North End this Spring, this will be a wonderful kickoff event to better understand and gear up for the opera experiences surrounding the neighborhood as the weather gets nicer!

This community event is free and open to the public.

For updates on this series, please read here. For additional information, you can email info@nempacboston.org. To learn about NEMPAC, visit www.nempacboston.org.